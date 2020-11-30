Fire destroys business in downtown Leipsic, OH

The fire comes just one week after a fire destroyed four businesses in neighboring Columbus Grove.

LEIPSIC, Ohio — One week after a major fire destroyed four businesses in downtown Columbus Grove in Putnam County firefighters were called to put out a fire at a business in a neighboring village.

Leipsic Fire Department firefighters were called to Smokin’ B’s Bar & Grill on E. Main St. on Saturday morning on reports of heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.

When firefighters arrived at the business just after 8:30 a.m. they encountered heavy smoke and flames in the back of the bar area.

According to a post on Smokin’ B’s Facebook page, no one was injured, but the business was heavily damaged.

Leipsic Fire says that, along with mutual aid, they were able to keep the fire contained to the building.

A neighboring business, in a different building, sustained minor smoke and water damage.