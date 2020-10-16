Springfield Township Fire Dept. steps up to help firefighter's son battling cancer

The department is hosting a music fundraiser on Saturday for firefighter John Barnes and his son Joshua, who is fighting acute myeloid leukemia.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Springfield Township firefighters are used to saving others, but now, one of their own needs a helping hand.

The department is hosting a music fundraiser this weekend for on of its firefighter's whose son is battling leukemia.

John Barnes has worked with the department for 25 years. His 29-year-old son Joshua is battling acute myeloid leukemia.

According to cancer.org, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well. It can sometimes spread to other parts of the body including the lymph nodes, liver, spleen, central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), and testicles.

"(He's) a great firefighter, and if it was someone else in need at our department or any other department, he'd be one of the first people to step up and help also," fellow fireman and organizer of the 419 Music Fundraiser Todd Boatfield said.

Boatfield started the 419 Music Fundraiser in 2019. This year, the department is partnering with Dexter's Bar, located at 6023 Manley Rd in Maumee.

The money raised will help the Barnes family with housing, gas money and any other expenses.

John Barnes said he's grateful and overwhelmed by the amount of support.

"It is a brotherhood. It is a sisterhood. And we're there for each other no matter what," Barnes said.

There will be a beer tent, food trucks and an outside tent to accommodate for safe social distancing.

Barnes said his son is recovering and he'll be facing a bone marrow or stem cell transplant at some point.

He stressed the importance of being there for others.

"I'm just asking for your support for anybody out there that's suffering and that you'd be able to help them through a time of need," he said.