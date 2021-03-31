Fire damages Fairfield Inn & Suites in Findlay; Red Cross on the way to assist hotel guests

Firefighters responded around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to the blaze at the hotel on Tiffin Avenue.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A fire at a hotel in Findlay has resulted in significant damage and displaced guests Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Tiffin Avenue around 6:15 p.m. to a report of smoke odor. A fire was found on the first floor that spread into the attic.

Flames were visible from the roof of the hotel as crews battled the blaze.

A guest at the hotel who did not want to appear on camera told our WTOL 11 crew on the scene that his wife smelled smoke and an alarm went off. He said it was a blessing that it happened when it did, since people were awake.

There were no injuries reported and it is believed to be accidental, according to Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle.

The Red Cross is on the way to help guests displaced by the fire.