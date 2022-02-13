Fire damages duplex in south Toledo, takes life of dog

People who lived in both units of the duplex were not home at the time of the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traffic was rerouted from Broadway Street in south Toledo as fire crews worked to put out a fire in a duplex on Sunday evening.

The fire in the 2500 block of Broadway, just northeast of the Toledo Zoo began around 5 p.m.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews say both units of the duplex were damaged by the fire. One of the kitchens suffered heavy damage.

Although both units were occupied, no one was home at the time.

Firefighters say a dog was killed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.