Fire damages central Toledo apartments

No one was injured in the early morning fire along Oakwood Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several residents of a multi-family dwelling in central Toledo cannot return home after a fire there Sunday morning.

One resident of the building at 1819 Oakwood Ave., which has been divided into three apartments, arrived home at 6:15 a.m. to find the building engulfed in flames, Toledo Fire and Rescue reported.

The man called 911 and fire crews responded and found the fire began in the apartment at the rear of the building and then burned through the floor and into other parts of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Residents are not allowed to return as firefighters investigate the blaze.