Fire crews investigating overnight house fire in central Toledo

The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. The home was unoccupied at the time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo.

Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started.

The cause is still unknown.

Toledo Edison arrived to turn the power off to the home, which had a sparking live wire.

An investigator has been opened into the matter.

