TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue are investigating evidence of a person who possibly jumped into the Maumee River Tuesday morning.

Crews say a credible source says a man jumped off the Veteran's Glass City Skyway bridge between that bridge and the Craig Memorial Bridge sometime after 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews say divers have been called to the scene to search for the man.

