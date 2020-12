The building on the 1200 block of Buckeye Street is being evacuated as a precaution.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a roof fire in north Toledo. The building on the 1200 block of Buckeye Street is being evacuated as a precaution.

Crews are investigating what caused the fire.

