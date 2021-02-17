x
Local News

Crews fighting vacant house fire in Point Place

Crews are battling flames at a vacant house that is already leveled to the ground, according to Washington Township Fire Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews from different departments in our area are fighting a vacant house fire in Point Place Wednesday morning.

Washington Township fire officials say the house is already leveled to the ground. They added firefighters will probably keep fighting hot spots until about 10 a.m.

At 8:45 a.m., there was still a lot of smoke coming from the house. 

The house is located at Summit Street and Shoreland Avenue. 

Officials also said it was a challenge getting the fire rigs through the narrow road but no one was reported injured. 

