LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Johns Manville plant in Monclova Township around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews on the scene reported significant smoke and fire conditions in the building. The fire was contained to the mat department within the plant and firefighters remained on the scene until 5 a.m., according to the Monclova Township Fire and Rescue Department.

Fire officials said no employee or firefighter was reported injured.

Monclova fire crews were assisted on the scene by Waterville, Springfield Township, Whitehouse and Maumee fire departments.

That was the second industrial fire these crews responded within a 24-hour shift.

A large fire was contained after flames broke out at a Swanton carpet manufacturer Friday morning.

