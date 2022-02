A fire in a storage room Wednesday morning forced firefighters to leave station 12 on Lewis Avenue.

Flames broke out in a storage room filled with electrical and communications equipment.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, but the station sustained some smoke damage. Fire crews from station 12 were sent to work from other locations after the incident.

It is not yet known when crews will return to station 12.