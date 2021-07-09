Fire breaks out at a structure in the 8400 block of Dutch Road

Dutch Road between Coventry Way and Waterville-Monclova Road is closed. The fire was reported around 8 p.m.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Dutch Road in Waterville Township on Friday night. The fire was reported around 8 p.m.

Dutch Road is closed between Coventry Way and Waterville-Monclova Road, according to Lucas County Sheriff's Office dispatchers.

Small explosions were heard coming from the house, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Toledo Edison arrived just before 9 p.m.