Local News

Fire breaks out at a structure in the 8400 block of Dutch Road

Dutch Road between Coventry Way and Waterville-Monclova Road is closed. The fire was reported around 8 p.m.
Credit: WTOL 11

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Dutch Road in Waterville Township on Friday night. The fire was reported around 8 p.m.

Dutch Road is closed between Coventry Way and Waterville-Monclova Road, according to Lucas County Sheriff's Office dispatchers. 

Small explosions were heard coming from the house, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Toledo Edison arrived just before 9 p.m. 

This story is developing. Stay with WTOL 11 online and on air for the latest.

Credit: WTOL 11
Credit: Google
Dutch Road between Coventry Way and Waterville-Monclova Road was closed as firefighters battled a house fire July 9.

