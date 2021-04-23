Fire breaks out at Gateway Recycling facility in Oregon

Navarre Avenue from Cresceus to Coyne in Toledo is closed. Large plumes of smoke seen for miles from the fire.

OREGON, Ohio — A fire broke out at a recycling facility in Oregon on Friday afternoon, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky, visible for miles.

Oregon police said as of 3:28 p.m. the building itself was not yet on fire, though large piles of cardboard were burning and smoldering, sending up thick, acrid smoke.

The fire ware reported at Gateway Recycling, 926 Dearborn Ave., and was reported just after 2:30 p.m.

Oregon police say Navarre Avenue from Cresceus to Coyne in Toledo is closed because of the fire.

Pieces of the burnt material were flying into the air, looking like snow, a WTOL 11 crew on the scene is reporting. A photographer was told to move back from the scene "because the things flying around are not safe."

We'll continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest.