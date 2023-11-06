Firefighters battle blaze at Michigan garbage disposal facility Satuturday night

A large fire at Stevens Disposal in Petersburg had firefighters busy into the overnight hours. The company says the fire won't affect service to their customers.

PETERSBURG, Mich. — A large fire at a waste management company in Monroe County Saturday evening has raised questions about garbage pickup across the area.

The fire occurred at Stevens Disposal & Recycling on Ida West Rd. in Petersburg around 10 p.m. and continued into the overnight hours.

Patrick Miller, an employee at Stevens, says the fire occurred in a transfer station building at the facility.

"You could see it uptown. We live in town of Petersburg. We live in town, and we see, you know, you could see the smoke for miles," said Miller. "So, I got on my bicycle and rode up here to see what was going on. I had some friends here already, and we just started moving trucks away from the building."

Stevens Disposal says no one was injured in the fire since they were closed at the time.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

The Red Cross Disaster Relief also responded to the fire.

WTOL 11 reached out to Monroe City Fire Department and Ida Volunteer Fire Department for comment but have not heard back.

On Sunday, Stevens announced that all garbage pickup routes will run as scheduled.

Stevens Disposal recently signed a contract with the city of Monroe for residential curbside garbage pickup.

The refuse contract is scheduled to begin on Monday July 3, and will run through 2028.

Stevens lists refuse and recycling pickup, yard waste, dumpster rental, and portable toilets among the services they offer.

