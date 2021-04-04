Third alarm structure fire at Greenwood Apartments Complex

MONROE, Michigan — Early this morning Greenwood Apartment Complex in Monroe, MI caught on fire.
According to Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to a three-alarm fire assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex.
All the residents from the apartment building were able to escape. Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department reports the American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.
Also on the scene to help extinguish the blaze were Berlin Fire, Frenchtown Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance.
As we gather more information the story will be updated.