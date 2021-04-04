Third alarm structure fire at Greenwood Apartments Complex

Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to a three alarm fire assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex.

MONROE, Michigan — Early this morning Greenwood Apartment Complex in Monroe, MI caught on fire.

All the residents from the apartment building were able to escape. Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department reports the American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

Also on the scene to help extinguish the blaze were Berlin Fire, Frenchtown Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance.