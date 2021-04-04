x
Local News

Families displaced after three-alarm structure fire at Greenwood Apartments Complex in Monroe

Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to a three-alarm fire, assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex Sunday.
Credit: Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department (Via Facebook)
Image provided by Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook of Greenwood Apartment Fire

MONROE, Michigan — Early Sunday morning, Greenwood Apartment Complex in Monroe caught on fire, displacing families but resulting in no injuries.

The Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to the three-alarm fire, assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex.

Credit: Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook
Image provided by Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook from fire at Greenwood Apartments.

All the residents from the apartment building were able to escape. Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department reports the American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

Credit: Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook
Image provided by Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook from Greenwood Apartments fire

Also on the scene to help extinguish the blaze were Berlin Fire, Frenchtown Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance.

As we gather more information the story will be updated.

