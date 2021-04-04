Families displaced after three-alarm structure fire at Greenwood Apartments Complex in Monroe

Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to a three-alarm fire, assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex Sunday.

MONROE, Michigan — Early Sunday morning, Greenwood Apartment Complex in Monroe caught on fire, displacing families but resulting in no injuries.

The Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department responded to the three-alarm fire, assisting Monroe City fire at the apartment complex.

All the residents from the apartment building were able to escape. Monroe Township Fire-Rescue Department reports the American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

Also on the scene to help extinguish the blaze were Berlin Fire, Frenchtown Fire and Monroe Community Ambulance.