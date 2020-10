The Clyde Fire Department has confirmed crews are on the scene of a fire at the Gateway Recycling facility on SR-101 near SR-412 in Clyde.

CLYDE, Ohio — A large fire has engulphed a portion of the Gateway Recycling processing facility in Clyde.

According to their website, Gateway Recycling handles paper, plastic and cardboard recycling.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Crews are on the scene working the fire.