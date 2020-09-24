Fire destroys home at Bel Aire Mobile Court in west Toledo

According to TFRD on the scene, the call of a house fire came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews extinguished a house fire on Wednesday at the Bel Aire Mobile Court, located off Nebraska Ave. in west Toledo.

TFRD on the scene confirmed that a call came in just after 7:45 p.m.

The fire is now under control, however, the mobile home sustained heavy damage.

No one was at home at the time. However, two dogs died in the fire according to the family.

The cause is under investigation by TFRD.

This is a developing story. WTOL is on the scene and will keep you up to date on air, online and on our app as new information comes in.