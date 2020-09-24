x
Fire destroys home at Bel Aire Mobile Court in west Toledo

According to TFRD on the scene, the call of a house fire came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews extinguished a house fire on Wednesday at the Bel Aire Mobile Court, located off Nebraska Ave. in west Toledo.

TFRD on the scene confirmed that a call came in just after 7:45 p.m.

The fire is now under control, however, the mobile home sustained heavy damage.

Credit: WTOL

No one was at home at the time. However, two dogs died in the fire according to the family.

The cause is under investigation by TFRD.

This is a developing story. WTOL is on the scene and will keep you up to date on air, online and on our app as new information comes in.

