PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The African Safari Wildlife Park team in Ottawa County is devastated by the loss of animals that were housed in barn that was destroyed by a fire Thursday evening.

There is no word on how many animals were harmed and/or killed.

The Port Clinton Fire Department and several other departments were called to the scene to help battle the flames according to Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed, WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.