Fire at south Toledo apartment building Tuesday afternoon

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at 3319 Arlington Ave., near the University of Toledo Medical Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some residents have been displaced after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a south Toledo apartment building.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were called around 4:30 p.m. to the building at 3319 Arlington Ave..

Fire officials said all the residents of the building have been accounted for and there are no known injuries.

The blaze affected 12 units of the building.

The American Red Cross has been called to help the residents who have been displaced, fire officials said.

Information about the cause of the fire is not yet available.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

