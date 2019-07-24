FINDLAY, Ohio — Hancock County Solid Waste Management District and Findlay's Litter Landing recycling center is now accepting clothing and shoe drop-off for recycling.

The new services is made possible through a partnership with Clothes Bin, which hopes to keep old clothing, shoes and textiles out of the landfill.

Just place the items in the green recycling bin at Litter Landing.

Below is a list of items that can be placed into the bin:

Clothing : pants, jeans, skirts, dresses, suits, shorts, shirts, tees, tanks

: pants, jeans, skirts, dresses, suits, shorts, shirts, tees, tanks Footwear: shoes, boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, socks, tights

shoes, boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, socks, tights Undergarments: bras, underwear, slips, camisoles

bras, underwear, slips, camisoles Accessories: hats, belts, ties, scarves, headbands

hats, belts, ties, scarves, headbands Handbags: wallets, totes, luggage, backpacks, briefcases

wallets, totes, luggage, backpacks, briefcases Linens: towels, sheets, comforters, blankets, tablecloths

Litter Landing is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.