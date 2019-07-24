FINDLAY, Ohio — Hancock County Solid Waste Management District and Findlay's Litter Landing recycling center is now accepting clothing and shoe drop-off for recycling.

The new services is made possible through a partnership with Clothes Binwhich hopes to keep old clothing, shoes and textiles out of the landfill.

Just place the items in the green recycling bin at Litter Landing. 

Below is a list of items that can be placed into the bin: 

  • Clothing:  pants, jeans, skirts, dresses, suits, shorts, shirts, tees, tanks
  • Footwear:  shoes, boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, socks, tights
  • Undergarments:  bras, underwear, slips, camisoles
  • Accessories:  hats, belts, ties, scarves, headbands
  • Handbags:  wallets, totes, luggage, backpacks, briefcases
  • Linens:  towels, sheets, comforters, blankets, tablecloths

Litter Landing is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 