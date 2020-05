FINDLAY, Ohio — The Findlay Police Department is warning residents of a coronavirus scam going around the community.

Findlay Police say citizens are reporting they were contacted by phone from someone claiming to be form the police department collecting donations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Findlay Police Department Findlay Police Dispatch has been receiving calls from citizens repor... ting they were contacted by telephone from someone claiming to be from the police department and collecting donations related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The police department is not collecting donations and this is a scam that frequently pops up during times of crisis or disaster.

If you receive a call like this, hang up and don't give the caller any personal information.