FINDLAY, Ohio — During the University of Findlay's homecoming weekend on Sep. 27 through the 29, the school will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Black Student Union.

The union was created by African American students in 1969 in order to build solidarity among black students and raise awareness for the civil rights movement.

An open house on Friday, Sep. 27, a black-tie affair the following day and a Sunday church service on Sunday will celebrate the group's history.

School leaders said the group is still much needed, especially at a college that draws a very diverse student base.

"And they come from small rural areas, where there isn't a lot of cultural diversity. So, it is not uncommon for students to meet black people for the first time ever when they get to UF. So I still believe there is a need for awareness, a need for education from the BSU and from other cultures in general because of the demographics of our students," said Robert Braylock, director of Intercultural Student Services at UF.

To register for next Saturday's black-tie affair, you can click here.

