Findlay YMCA to take over before and after-school program for Findlay Schools

The YMCA After and Before School Sessions, or YABSS, will be replacing the current program and will be operating inside the district's intermediate school buildings.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Parents who use Findlay City Schools before and after-school programs will be working with a new agency next school year: the Findlay YMCA.

The program will be operated through Findlay YMCA's Child Development Center.

It's in an effort to make "less transitions for our kids," Kari Redman, the child development director for the Findlay YMCA, said. "They'll already be in their school building so they can start their day from their location and then go to their classroom. So, that part is exciting."

Along with a full curriculum and activities, students will also enjoy hands-on crafts through the state-certified program.

The partnership with FCS also opens a few more positions for new jobs with the childhood development center.

Program leaders say that there will be a limit to how many students they can take on, but they won't know the exact number until later in the summer.

Findlay YMCA CEO Stephanie Parson said she is thrilled to offer the option for both students and their caretakers.

"Our mission is to serve the community here in Findlay," Parson said. "And it was a need we knew was present in our community, and it's just a natural-born collaboration that we are excited to fulfill."

Redman agreed.

"This is what we do, we do childcare, this is what we're good at," she said. "It's a really nice partnership and makes sense to us to do it. I'm excited to be a part of Findlay City Schools because I'm a huge advocate for Findlay City Schools. It's a perfect partnership. It meets the needs of our community, that's why we're here."

The YMCA will still need to finalize the schedule of the time frame for the before and after school programming. But Stephanie said it will more than likely be identical to what was previously offered last school year.