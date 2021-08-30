West Nile Virus detected in Findlay mosquito sample

As a result of the health department's recent findings, additional mosquito sprays throughout the city will be completed over the next few days.

A pool of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus in Findlay, Hancock Public Health reported Monday.

This particular sample was collected at Swale Park.

Hancock Public Health has mosquito traps set within the city of Findlay that are collected regularly and sent in for testing.

As a result of the department's recent findings, additional mosquito sprays throughout the city will be completed over the next few days.