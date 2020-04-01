FINDLAY, Ohio — A large donation from Marathon Petroleum is expected to help fund a new emergency training center in Findlay.

The city of Findlay plans to build a $1,000,000 emergency training facility on the grounds of their fire house number 4.

It would feature two buildings, a burn building for live firefighter training and another larger steel building with a training tower, a search house and a two-story building inside.

The goal is to host a facility where not only all Findlay fire, police, and EMT crews can receive uniform training, but also offer the facility to other area communities as well.

"We're all responsible for doing the same job, we all have mutual aid agreements and auto aid agreements. So, we end up working together with other departments as well. So, if we can train with those departments, it just makes it a lot smoother when we're actually on an emergency scene," said Findlay Fire Chief Brad Overly.

Once finished, the facility will be named the Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training or STRICT

This week, Marathon Petroleum donated $125,000 towards the project, and Findlay City Council has earmarked $250,000.

"We'll see not just an initial cost savings of about $200,000 a year because of the training abilities that we'll have. But also long term, just having that locally, being able to get that additional training should be really important," said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

Chief Eberle said he would like to see all of the funding in place within the next few months for a groundbreaking this summer and have the finished facility up and running by next year.