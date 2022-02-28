Findlay superintendent leaving for Bellevue job

Bellevue City School Board is expected to vote to hire Troy Roth at the board's Wednesday meeting.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2020.

Findlay Schools Superintendent Troy Roth is set to take a new job with Bellevue City Schools.

The Bellevue City Schools Board of Education announced that it expected to vote to hire him as the district's new superintendent at the board's Wednesday meeting.

He is expected to begin as Bellevue's superintendent Aug. 1.

Roth was hired as Findlay's superintendent in March, 2020. Before taking the top job in Findlay, Roth served five years as the assistant superintendent.

He also previously worked as an administrator in Margaretta, Mich., and as a classroom teacher in Sandusky.