Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident

Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested and taken to Hancock County Jail Monday on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street.

No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Findlay police said officers were called to shots fired in the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue, and learned a verbal altercation on West Trenton Avenue continued onto Howard Street and into the city of Findlay.

According to police, the ex of one of the people involved began following another vehicle and fired shots, hitting the victim's vehicle at least once.

Officers arrested Sons outside of McComb, Ohio. The case is still under investigation.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.