Findlay celebrates with Red, White & Boom at Hancock County Fairgrounds

The annual event was expanded to offer more food trucks and more free family activities leading up to the fireworks display Monday night.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay's fireworks celebration started long before nightfall.

Fourth of July festivities were in full swing at the Hancock County Fairgrounds by the afternoon. This year organizers wanted to bring in more free activities for folks to enjoy a festival atmosphere leading up to the fireworks show.

Those plans included almost 20 food vendors, train rides, a corn hole tournament, beer garden, gospel pavilion singers and a concert.

"I think last year somebody said there was like 8,000 people, and this will be completely full tonight for the fireworks," said event chairman Jim Klausing. "And they do a great job with the fireworks, so we wanted to bring people out and get together as a community."

But midday, the biggest draw was a classic car show.

"[It's nice] to get the public out, to get the word out that freedom is not just the fireworks on the Fourth," said Navy veteran Carl Cistler, who was showing an antique car.

The county fair board wanted to make sure there were plenty of things to do for anyone who visited, but especially families with children, and a chance to help continue to build a sense of national pride and community connection while folks waited for the annual fireworks display.

"You know, ever since COVID anytime you have a community event they show up and really celebrate being out and being together," Klausing said. "And that's the best part about Hancock County and Findlay, is the people."

Hancock County's Fourth of July fireworks show is slated to begin Monday night at 10.

In the event of bad weather, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Wednesday.

Findlay will host their annual Fourth of July Parade downtown along Mainstreet Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.