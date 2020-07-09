City of Findlay proposes the rezoning of 7,000 properties

The rezoning will align properties in Findlay with its proper zone category and type.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Some big changes might be coming for thousands of properties in Findlay.

The city of Findlay has identified 7,000 of its more than 16,000 parcels that leaders feel need to be rezoned.

Most of these properties will simply need to be rezoned into a new category they are already in, such as a large residential lot being re-categorized to medium residential.

It seems like a minor detail, but according to Mayor Christina Muryn, without proper zoning, property owners are limited to what improvements they can do on their property.

"Because their properties are already not properly zoned for the size of the lot that they have, they're being restricted on what they're actually able to develop," Muryn said.

Owners of the identified properties up for rezoning should have received a postcard in the mail.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m., the city of Findlay and the Hancock Regional Planning Commission will hold a virtual town hall to hear from these property owners if they want to challenge the zoning change.

In the end, Mayor Muryn said the owners could simply fill out an "opt-out" form to not be involved in the changes at all.

"We just felt this was something we could do as a city to help property owners better utilize their property, and if they don't see it that way that is perfectly fine and they don't have to change," Muryn said.

Muryn added that if you can't make the virtual meeting on Wednesday, you will still have a couple of weeks to contact the city yourself before the zoning changes are brought before the city council.