Findlay prepares for potential flood

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn discusses how the city is approaching the coming weather system.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The City of Findlay announced a flood watch in effect from now until Friday morning. Rainfall and melting snow has the city on alert.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says flooding is nothing new to the area, but she wants people to continue to be cautious.

"We watch it very closely. Luckily we've taken a number of mitigation efforts over the last couple of years, which I think will really help and we won't see impact to property. But we're still probably going to see some road closures, and hopefully the storm keeps moving, and we don't get more rain they we're currently expecting," Muryn said.

It's not property damage that she's concerned about, so much as road closures.

“We're fortunate that there's not an extreme impact to property expected. But just communicating to folks about not driving through high water even if you think you can make it. And some of those things are really going to be important for our community over the next couple of days," Muryn said.