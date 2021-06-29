Findlay post of OSHP investigating deadly crash

Police say the vehicle went off the road, hit a traffic sign post and caught fire.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Findlay post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on NB I-75 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near Milepost 161 in Allen Township around 4 a.m.

Police say a silver Kia Rio went off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign post. The vehicle then caught fire.

OSHP troopers were the first to arrive at the scene and attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. The Findlay Fire Department then arrived on scene and fully extinguished the fire.

The driver died in the crash. Police say due to the nature of their injuries, the identity of the driver has not been confirmed at this time.