Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

Officers say they do it to relieve financial burden on families during a stressful time of year, and to build a bond for the future.

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday.

The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County.

Captain Jim Mathias, one of the founding members of the event, said this is his favorite part of the job.

"We are just going out shopping, trying to give them some ideas of some things they may not have," said Captain Mathias. "Then they are shopping for some of their family members. So, it's nice to see them light up."

Captain Mathias has taken part in the event every year and knows what kind of impact the program has.

He said he does it to help relieve some of the the financial burden the holidays bring to his community.

"It's more for the kids and for the families that are especially struggling nowadays. And just each year just seems like it's getting worse in the community," said Mathias.

The foundation director said nobody knows how much the cops look forward to this day

"They start asking when are we going to go shopping, when can kids go shopping this year, I need to make sure I get the morning off," said Teresa White, the Development Director for Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation.

She said it's the memories the kids and officers make that make it special.

"The little one that they got their first bicycle or the little girl that they helped pick out her first Barbie doll. The guys talk about it year-round. And it is so beneficial for them and their mental health," said White.

And they hope those memories build bonds for the future, and the FOP.

"To me personally it's getting out and talking to these kids at a young age and building those relationships with them so they know they can come to us for anything and that we are here to help them," said FOP President, Lt. David Hill.

The families received a 200-dollar limit to pick whatever toy and clothes they wanted, the program was sponsored by Meijer, South Branch Solar Energy and other community supporters.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the program.