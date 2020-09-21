Findlay police looking for suspect after Sunday night stabbing

Witnesses told police a man had been stabbed during a large fight, but both the victim and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing Sunday night.

Around 10:08 p.m., officers were called to the Old Stoney Ledge bar on Howard St. for a large fight.

Witnesses told police a man had been stabbed during the fight, but both the victim and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police located the victim, 43-year-old Ricardo Anez of Fostoria, receiving medical attention at the hospital for a stab wound in the abdomen. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they've received conflicting witness reports as to the description of the suspect during the investigation.