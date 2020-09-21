Findlay police looking for suspect after Sunday night stabbing

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing Sunday night.
Around 10:08 p.m., officers were called to the Old Stoney Ledge bar on Howard St. for a large fight.
Witnesses told police a man had been stabbed during the fight, but both the victim and the suspect fled before officers arrived.
Police located the victim, 43-year-old Ricardo Anez of Fostoria, receiving medical attention at the hospital for a stab wound in the abdomen. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police say they've received conflicting witness reports as to the description of the suspect during the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.