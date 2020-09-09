Findlay police looking for armed robbery suspects

Police say the suspects were playing video games with the victims when they fired a shot into the ceiling and took a rifle and small safe.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are looking for four suspects accused of armed robbery at a home on Brookside Dr.

Officers were called to the home where the two residents reported that four black males were visiting the home and playing video games with them.

The suspects then took out a handgun and fired one round into the ceiling and started to tie up one of the resident's hands.

The victims reported that a rifle was taken as well as a small safe containing an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspects then fled the home; two in a vehicle eastbound on Blanchard Ave. and two on foot westbound on Blanchard Ave.