Findlay police investigating fight at playground Wednesday

Police are unsure of the events that led up to a teenager breaking their femur and a teenager walking into a local hospital with a stab wound.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Two Findlay teens were hospitalized Wednesday night. One had a shattered femur and the other had a laceration to the chest, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Now, Findlay police are trying to figure out what led up to four teens getting into a fight at the Fort Findlay playground.

FPD Lt. Andrew Welch said the department is still trying to piece it all together after responding to the playground just after 9 p.m. Wednesday after reports of screaming.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers found the teen with the broken femur still laying at the playground and received a call minutes later from a nearby hospital that a victim with a chest wound walked in from the same spot.

Welch told WTOL 11 the two injured teenagers were part of a larger group of four who met up on the playground. But why they met up still remains unclear.

A police report said they went to the playground to finish a fight that started at a high school, but Welch told WTOL 11 Thursday that it seems to have been a pickup basketball game that turned violent. The confusion likely comes from the fact that they can't get a straight story, he said.

Welch said the teens have not been cooperative with the investigation, so even getting a timeline of events has been difficult. He said he is not even certain if any of the kids are still in the hospital or not.

"We've gotten different reports. We have not gotten a lot of cooperation from the juveniles involved and unfortunately in that area, there are not a whole lot of businesses that could provide us with some kind of surveillance," he said. "We are looking into those different avenues as a possibility, but right now we don't have all those answers and that's what we're investigating."

Due to the lack of information, no one has been charged in the incident.

Welch said the park around the playground has seen issues in the past.

"We have had issues at the park in the past," Welch said. "It's a more secluded area, something to that extent is a little unusual, with juveniles out at that time of night, but it's not something that's completely of the realm of possibility. Like everywhere else, when the sun goes down, it's probably best to stay out of those areas."