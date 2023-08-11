Findlay PD purchases body, dash cams

Findlay officers tested cameras beginning in fall 2022. The department decided to use Axon cameras, according to a press release.

FINDLAY, Ohio — In 2022, the Findlay Police Department announced it would begin testing various body and dash camera devices with the intention of outfitting all sworn officers and all vehicles with cameras. On Friday, FPD officials said the department had signed a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise to purchase the technology.

The purchase of 69 body-worn cameras and at least 20 marked patrol cars was funded in part by a $92,000 grant awarded to FPD by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice. FPD decided to purchase cameras through Axon after testing their product during a trial period in which they tested product from several companies.

"The use of the body worn camera will increase transparency with the community, enhance officer safety and increase accountability," an FPD representative said in a press release. "Footage may be used in the assessment of police conduct, including instances where force was used. Additionally, footage can be used for non-investigative purposes, such as training and assessing performance."

All sworn officers will be outfitted with a body camera and will receiving training on proper camera usage as well as policy, officials said.

