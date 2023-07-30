Findlay police: Driver cited for OVI after striking bicyclist Saturday

Police say the crash happened on W. Sandusky St. on Saturday evening.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay woman had to be taken to the hospital after being struck by a car being driven by an impaired driver on Saturday evening, according to Findlay police.

Police say Charlotte Garza, of Findlay, was driving west on W. Sandusky St. near Emma St just before 9 p.m. when she struck a bicyclist.

Police say the bike rider was riding legally on the road.

The unidentified 35-year-old bicyclist, also from Findlay, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Garza was cited for OVI and assured clear distance ahead. Police say she could face additional felony charges.

