Findlay offering to help people with suspended licenses get driving privileges back

The clinic aims to be a one stop shop for people looking to reinstate their driving privileges.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The City of Findlay is offering people with suspended licenses a chance to get their driving privileges.

At the end of April, Findlay Municipal Court will be holding their third Driving Under Suspension day clinic.

Court personnel and a representative from the BMV will be on hand to outline all of the steps people will need to take to be able to reinstate their license.

Municipal court judges saw success with a similar program for a safe surrender day for people with outstanding warrants, and knew a similar day for suspended licenses would help as well.

It's is a way to show that the court system offers more services to the community than people may realize.

"I think it's a good opportunity that they can stop in one place, and hopefully be able to work their way through all of those different services in one location," said Findlay municipal Judge Stephanie Bishop