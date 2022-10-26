Findlay mental health, substance abuse clinic to expand with federal grant

The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic offers more mental health and substance abuse services over standard public service programs.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind mental health program in Ohio just got federal funding to expand services in the Findlay area.

For the last two years, the Family Resource Center in Findlay has been running the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic using federal funding.

The specialized clinic offers a larger range of mental health and substance abuse services over standard public service programs.

It's especially geared toward people who normally can't afford behavioral health services on their own, but also don't meet poverty requirements to qualify for public assistance.

"That means that we're able to serve any individual who needs services throughout the life span of the program, so youth and adults, regardless of their ability to pay," the center's program director, Maggie Brown, said.

The center is one of only two groups in Ohio to receive a four-year, $4 million SAMHSA grant to not only continue, but expand their CCBHC program.

And with two years under their belt to get the program up and running already, Brown said they can now take the next four years to make sure the program is optimized for everyone who needs the services.