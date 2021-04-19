Findlay mayor encourages Flag City residents to get fit during nationwide competition

Spark Findlay is a new initiative to inspire more people to get out and get active.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The mayor of Findlay wants to show that the Flag City could just be the fittest city in America.

The 2021 Spring Fit City Challenge is underway and Findlay is in the running.

Now through May 31, anyone who lives or works in Findlay can sign up as part of a local team, or join Mayor Christina Muryn's "Move With The Mayor" team and start racking up points by tracking physical fitness.

Anyone who registers for the challenge will have free access to the Spark 360 fitness app and can participate by tracking their work for the next month.

Though Findlay is a smaller community and may not be able to compete with the real big boys, Muryn knows the importance of getting out and getting active and wanted to get as many people in her community involved as possible.

"Findlay is the smallest community that is participating, but right now we are holding our own. Hopefully we can get some more folks to participate and continue to encourage folks to get active," said Muryn.

Spark Findlay officially kicked off Thursday.

If you register before the competition ends on May 31, you can continue to have free access to the Spark 360 fitness app for the remainder of the year.