Findlay mayor asks for assistance in evaluated body cam viability

The hope is that Findlay can be used as a case study to see if a body camera program for a community of its size would be financially viable.

FINDLAY, Ohio — With the ongoing discussion of police reform continuing around the country, Findlay city leaders are looking into what they can change to be more transparent.

Currently, the city of Findlay does not have a system of dash or body cameras for the police department. Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said the primary reason for that is financing, as it isn't as simple as just buying the cameras and giving them to their officers.

"But, you also have the long term maintenance of storage, the processing, the staff members that have to be able to maintain that for redaction and requests. You also have to have it be integrated across your different organizations," Muryn said.

Leaders with the Ohio Mayors Alliance have announced they will be hiring an expert in a new position to help member cities research, evaluate and implement law enforcement reform.

Muryn has already reached out to have the city of Findlay looked at, in hopes that the Flag City can become a case study to see if a body camera program for a community of its size would be financially viable.

"Many of our officers are also in support of this because it backs them up as well. It's not something where we're trying to diminish the great work that our law enforcement is doing; it's really, how can we support them and make sure that we're also building trust with our citizens," Muryn said.