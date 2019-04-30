FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay K-9 officer helped to apprehend a man suspected of domestic violence on Monday.

The incident happened at the Rodeway Inn Motel around 11:20 p.m.

Police were originally called to the parking lot of Exxon on W. Trenton Avenue to investigate a possible domestic dispute, but found no one there when they arrived.

Police later located the vehicle the subjects were reportedly in at the motel.

Officers then made contact with the female involved in the incident, and they were able to see visible signs of injuries on her person.

The woman told police the male she was with ran to the bathroom in the room when the officers arrived.

Police say the man, later identified as 39-year-old Steven Maciejewski, would not respond to commands to come out; when officers opened the bathroom door, it was found Maciejewski had climbed into the attic through an access panel in the bathroom.

Due to the tight quarters of the attic space and Maciejewski's unwillingness to come out, K-9 officer Deke was deployed into the attic along with his handler.

The officers found Maciejewski in the corner of the attic who was still refusing to come out.

After numerous unheeded warnings that K-9 officer Deke would be deployed, Deke was able to successfully apprehend Maciejewski after a bit to the man's left arm.

Police say Maciejewski was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, then placed into custody at the Hancock County Justice Center for domestic violence and obstructing official business.