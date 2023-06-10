Findlay home destroyed in massive fire Saturday

Radiant heat from the afternoon fire also badly damaged neighboring homes, including homes across the street.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A neighborhood on the north side of Findlay was shaken up on Saturday as a fire completely destroyed a home and left several other homes and outbuildings badly damaged.

The fire occurred on Northtowne Dr. off of Broad Ave. around 2 p.m.

By 3 p.m. nothing was left but a pile of smoldering charred debris next to the home where the fire was centered as firefighters continued to spray it with water – evidence of the size of the blaze.

Despite the heavy damage to the home, Findlay Fire Battalion Chief Matt Cooper says no one was injured in the fire including pets.

WTOL 11 spoke to a woman who lived at the home who says she just moved to the area and will now need to start all over.

Chief Cooper says the fire likely started in a shed behind the home.

Several homes and other buildings were also damaged to varying degree in the fire.

In all, a home, shed, and garage were completely destroyed in the fire. Other homes and structures in the area suffered from exterior damage due to radiant heat including homes across the street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple departments including Findlay, Portage, Allen Township, and Pleasant, Portage and McComb responded to the fire.

