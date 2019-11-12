FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay High School students now have a dedication makers space to learn new skills.

A former computer lab off of the Findlay High School library has been transformed into a new makers space.

Ranging from high tech to low tech, it features 3-D printers, programmable robots and holographic tech.

The goal is to offer these new technologies to the students to expose them to a variety of potential hobbies or careers not normally taught in a traditional classroom.

"We have people creating their own jobs and job titles, and we want to make sure that students are able to experiment and try things out. And also have to opportunity to fail and when they're in a safe environment with people to help them, and teach them, and coach them," said Amanda Brasfield, librarian at Findlay High School

Local grant dollars paid for the equipment, and the supplies will fall under the libraries operating budget.

And it's not just for the students, for the last two days, the makers space has held an open house for teachers, who will be free to sign out and use all of this equipment in their classrooms.

"It can give the opportunity for all of our teachers to try it. And it will fit with some people, and won't fit with others. But it gives them opportunity to try things in a low risk environment. And then I can use all the things to coach and help our teachers as well, so it's a chance to collaborate," said Brasfield.

This makers space won't be limited to only Findlay High School students, and teachers.

They are currently working on establishing a protocol to open up the space to Findlay junior high and elementary teachers and students as well.