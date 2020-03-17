FINDLAY, Ohio — In Findlay, students are starting to receive meals through their closed school district.

Dozens of grab-and-go meals were prepared by the Findlay City Schools food services' staff, and were distributed to any school age Hancock County children.

The schools based the number of meals off of their Summer "feed a child" program.

"I was pleasantly surprised here, we got busy real fast. So, everyday we're going to keep track of how many meals we give out, so we'll be able to adjust it as time goes on," said FCS assistant superintendent Troy Roth.

The meals are made available through a partnership with the United Way of Hancock County, the City of Findlay and the Findlay YMCA to help take at least one of the many worries off of parents' minds.

"Because they're scared they're going to lose their jobs because they work at factories that are talking about possibly shutting down," said an adult participant who is currently babysitting five children for two families

Any food not distributed will be given to other children through the YMCA, or local food pantries and shelters.

Lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow ensures that these children will at least be guaranteed to not go hungry during the current stressful situation.

"It's a good precaution. And I've never seen anything like this, and I went through the blizzard of '78. This is nuts," said Karla Knott who brought a 6th and 8th grader to pick up their meals

The plan is to offer these lunches at Glenwood Middle and Lincoln Elementary every day that school is out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to help, they don't need any more food donations right now, but they are asking those who are interested to make a monetary donation to the United Way of Hancock County.

RELATED: United Way to help provide daily meals for Findlay students through statewide school closures

RELATED: Highlighting the Helpers: Local businesses are doing their part to help the community amid COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Community partners working together to get meals to schoolchildren

RELATED: District to provide food for both TPS students and non-TPS students during 3-week closure