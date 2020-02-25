FINDLAY, Ohio — If you live in Findlay, you have a big decision to make on Election Day that could impact the next five years for your school district.

According to Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt, the school district has not received new operating money since 2004.

He said FCS receives about $2,000 less a year per students than other districts in Ohio of similar size.

That is why Findlay schools has placed a new 5.9 mill operating levy on the upcoming Primary ballot.

If passed, it would cost an average $100,000 home owner an additional $17.21 a month, and will raise $4.9 million a year for the district for five years.

Kurt said the district is currently operating under a budget deficit. If this new money is voted down, the trimming of some advanced curriculum, and potentially reductions of staff would be a result.

"If we don't get additional money passed, we're going to have to reduce our expenditures. And in doing that, you have to protect to core areas of language, arts, math, science, and social studies. And what hurts is the things that make our students well rounded and provide opportunities for them," said Kurt

Anyone with any questions or would like more information on this new operating levy, can visit the levy campaign website here.

