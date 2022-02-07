Findlay churches challenge each other to donate during Super Bowl week

All three United Methodist churches in Findlay are taking part in the Super Bowl of Churches donation drive for the City Mission of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — While the top two teams in the NFL will be squaring off in Los Angeles this Super Bowl weekend, three Findlay churches are doing the same.

The three United Methodist Churches in Findlay; St. Mark's, St. Andrew's, and St. Paul’s, have joined together in their first Super Bowl of Churches donation drive.

All three congregations will be collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, and clothing to give to the Findlay City Mission.

"This is a great time of year to do it. Everybody gets really excited about the idea of giving towards ministry and the mission around Christmas time. And then sometimes it falls off later on in the winter. And this is a great way to make sure their shelves are stocked and they can continue to provide those services." said Dan Metzger, senior pastor of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

And the help is much needed.

City Missions Food Services Manager Miriam Ibarra said donations to the mission are down. Meanwhile the organization is housing as many visitors as they can, while also handing out food to about 100 to 150 community families a week, all while serving three hot meals seven days a week.

"There is a little drop off, I physically see it myself. The doorbell is not ringing, people aren't dropping off. It is getting a little priced out there in groceries, so you're just kind of thinking of your family." Ibarra said.

And the competition is not just for church members, but for the entire community to chip in if they can.

Each delivery from the churches will be weighed, and the winners will be announced following the big game.

Each congregation may have different ideas about how to celebrate if they win.

"I do know that one of the other churches, they've decided to that if they win their pastor gets doused with Gator-ade just like they'd won the Super Bowl," Metzger said.

Now, if you'd like to help this initiative, you can drop off your donated items at any of the three United Methodist church locations in Findlay.

Or, right at the City Mission's drop off spot through Super Bowl Sunday.