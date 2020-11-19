Findlay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony goes virtual

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay Christmas tradition is going virtual this year.
The City of Findlay announced that the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony would be posted to the Mayor's Office Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. instead of the usual in-person celebration.
The decision to move the ceremony online was made due to Hancock County being listed at "red level" on the State of Ohio's public health advisory system.
Once the tree is lit the evening of Nov. 27, it will be available throughout the season for residents to enjoy.