Findlay's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony goes virtual

Due to Hancock County being at red level on the state's public health advisory system, the City of Findlay is moving their tree lighting online.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay Christmas tradition is going virtual this year.

The City of Findlay announced that the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony would be posted to the Mayor's Office Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. instead of the usual in-person celebration.

The decision to move the ceremony online was made due to Hancock County being listed at "red level" on the State of Ohio's public health advisory system.