Celebrating life, enjoying beer on St. Paddy's Day at Findlay Brewing Company

The local brewery has become a favorite spot to enjoy the beer lover's holiday in the Flag City.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay Brewing Company, a popular spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

While the skies were gray in Findlay on Friday, the FBC was filled with green inside.

"It's such a great day because it starts early and goes late, it goes all day," FBC owner Steve Treece said. "It's a celebration of life and enjoying beer and getting out there and enjoying yourself. When you make your own beer, and we make an Irish beer, it's gotta be a big day."

The brewery hosted its ninth St. Paddy's Day festivities on Friday and patrons poured in for a pint and celebration of Irish culture.

"Everybody knows an Irish person that they love, and the Irish people seem to be so open, warm and loving people," Treece said.

Anna Russo, who kicks off her St. Patrick's Day celebration at FBC every year, said it's the perfect time to enjoy being around others.

"It's a time when a lot of other people are out too," Russo said. "And so you get to see people you may not get to see that often, and everyone is just having fun."

Aside from hosting local band The Athen Ry for the lunch crowd, FBC doesn't rely on gimmicks and instead leans on the service their patrons have come to expect.

"You won't see any green beer here," FBC general manager Sarah Foltz said. "We do make a traditional Irish red ale, Houlihan's, we have it every year. We have it in six-packs as well as on tap, and hopefully we'll be pouring plenty of pints of that today."

The brewery also enclosed and heated its outdoor seating area to make sure that every patron has a place to celebrate.

Regular patrons say the inclusive environment is why they choose to celebrate the beer lover's holiday at FBC.